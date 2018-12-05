Adam Gase Not Getting Caught Up In Narrative Of Patriots’ Miami Flops

FOXBORO, Mass. — Adam Gase isn’t going to fall into the trap.

The Miami Dolphins (6-6) are preparing to welcome the New England Patriots (9-3) to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, a place the Patriots have struggled during the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. New England has lost four of its last five games in South Beach, and the legendary quarterback-coach combo are 7-9 in 16 career visits to Miami. Brady has thrown 15 interceptions in Miami, more picks than he’s thrown in any single season.

But despite history showing South Florida is New England’s house of horrors, Gase isn’t buying into the narrative.

“Nah, I mean every year is different,” Gase told reporters Wednesday on a conference call. “Every game, the time of year, all those type of things, it’s been different every year. And this year is different than last year. This (game) is different than when we played up there, it’s just — every week is a one week season almost. What happened last year is irrelevant.”

The Dolphins picked Brady off two times in a 27-20 win last season. In 2015, Brady threw for just 134 yards in a 20-10 loss that cost New England the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The list of brutal losses in Miami goes on and on.

Whether it’s the Miami heat or the Dolphins’ normally intense pass rush, the Patriots have been unable to find a rhythm in South Beach. A loss Sunday would drop them to 9-4, likely take them out of the race for the No. 1 seed and put them behind the eight ball in the race to secure a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs.

While the Patriots will tell you it’s just another road game, their history tells us that is anything but the case, and their result in South Beach likely will have a big impact on their Super Bowl aspirations.

