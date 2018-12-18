Al Horford Injury: Celtics Give Encouraging Update On Banged-Up Center

Al Horford is on the mend.

The Boston Celtics center has missed seven of his team’s last 11 games, including the last five, while nursing Patellofemoral pain syndrome in his left knee. And although Horford won’t play Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns, it does sound like the 32-year-old is making some progress.

Brad Stevens on Tuesday offered the following update on Horford:

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Al Horford (knee) did not practice today and will not play tomorrow, but Brad Stevens says he’s “getting better” and will be re-evaluated daily. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 18, 2018

The Celtics have played will with Horford out of the lineup, winning four straight before falling to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Horford is averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season.

Thumbnail photo via Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports Images