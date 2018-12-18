Boston Celtics

Al Horford Injury: Celtics Give Encouraging Update On Banged-Up Center

by on Tue, Dec 18, 2018 at 3:05PM

Al Horford is on the mend.

The Boston Celtics center has missed seven of his team’s last 11 games, including the last five, while nursing Patellofemoral pain syndrome in his left knee. And although Horford won’t play Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns, it does sound like the 32-year-old is making some progress.

Brad Stevens on Tuesday offered the following update on Horford:

The Celtics have played will with Horford out of the lineup, winning four straight before falling to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Horford is averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season.

