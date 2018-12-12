Al Horford Injury: Here’s Discouraging Update On Banged-Up Celtics Star

Al Horford will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

The Boston Celtics center has missed four of his team’s last six games while nursing a sore knee. And on Wednesday, the Celtics revealed Horford has been suffering from Patellofemoral pain syndrome in his left knee, and will miss at least the next three games.

By the sounds of things, however, Horford will be out longer than that.

“This is something that I don’t think any of us wanted to linger or continue, and I think as much as I want to be on the floor, I do see the big picture,” Horford said, via the Celtics. “This is the time to do it.

” … We’ve been working through it for a while now, but now that we can really focus on it, just continue to do a lot of strength work around the quad and hips and things to do to help me with the knee, and the soft tissue work. Just trying to focus on those things to put me in the best position for when I’m ready to come back.”

#NEBHInjuryReport Al Horford is going to be out “for at least a few games,” says Brad Stevens. He has been diagnosed with Patellofemoral pain syndrome in his left knee. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 12, 2018

“This is one of those things that it just wasn’t getting better,” Al Horford says of the pain in his knee. He says he sees the big picture and is willing to take the necessary time to let it heal. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 12, 2018

While the news about Horford is a bit of a downer, the Celtics did offer some encouraging injury updates ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards.

Kyrie Irving is expected to play after missing Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a shoulder injury, while Aron Baynes has been upgraded to “questionable” with an ankle sprain. Gordon Hayward once again is doubtful with an illness.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images