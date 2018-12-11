Alex Cora Will Have Mookie Betts Bat Second, Not Leadoff, In 2019

Mookie Betts will have a new home in the Boston Red Sox’s starting nine in the 2019 Major League Baseball season.

During the MLB Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Sox manager Alex Cora spoke with the media regarding his lineup. And even though Betts has done damage from the leadoff spot (32 home runs, 80 RBIs in 2018), the skipper is moving him down a spot.

Alex Cora says he will be flipping Mookie Betts & Andrew Benintendi in the lineup in 2019. “Its a new season. We have to turn the page. This is a good way to do it.” #redsox… https://t.co/27BPjZeCYL — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) December 11, 2018

Betts had the highest OBP (.439) of any leadoff hitter last season. And while the move may come as a bit of a shock to some, the flip-flop with Andrew Benintendi certainly opens up more opportunity for Betts to beat his 2018 numbers.

