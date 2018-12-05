Alex Rodriguez Believes AL East Hinges On Who Signs Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi will be one of the hottest commodities on the free agent market this winter. So hot, in fact, he has the ability to change the power structure of baseball’s best division, according to Alex Rodriguez.

The hard-throwing right-hander was one of the Boston Red Sox’s most reliable arms during their 2018 World Series run. Eovaldi was lights out during the postseason, posting a 1.61 ERA in 22 1/3 innings in October. That showing has a number of teams chasing after Eovaldi, including the New York Yankees.

Rodriguez went on “The Michael Kay Show” and discussed why the Yankees should go all-in to sign Eovaldi, believing the acquisition of the righty could tilt the balance of power in the American League East.

“The key guy that can swing something is Eovaldi,” Rodriguez said, per The New York Post.

“He’s 28 years old, he’s got No. 1 stuff, he can obviously pitch out of the bullpen. He’s got a rubber arm and maybe the balance (of the AL East) goes on who can land Eovaldi.”

The Houston Astros and Red Sox reportedly are the leaders at the moment to land Eovaldi, but with the Yankees entering the fray after losing out on Patrick Corbin, that equation could change quickly.

New York already bolstered its rotation by landing James Paxton from the Seattle Mariners and reportedly has interest in re-signing J.A. Happ as well as inking Eovaldi.

When asked about whether the Yankees should sign Eovaldi or Happ, Rodriguez went with the obvious choice.

“When in doubt, I go with talent over emotion. And for me, I think the 28-year-old stud that throws 102 with a devastating split, who’s also New York-proven like Happ. Here’s what I like about Eovaldi: He’s a Texas guy, he’s got Nolan Ryan makeup. And playing with this young man — Michael, you and I both have daughters. He’s the kind of kid with the makeup that you want your daughter to get married to. He’s a gem.”

If the Yankees can add Eovaldi to a rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka and Paxton, the Red Sox will have their hands full trying to win the AL East for the fourth straight season.

