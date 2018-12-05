Alex Rodriguez Explains Decision To Chop Bronson Arroyo In 2004 ALCS

The 2004 American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees had plenty of storylines and drama, but of the most iconic moments came in Game 6.

Alex Rodriguez was at the dish in the eighth inning when he hit a dribbler down the first base line. Bronson Arroyo fielded it and attempted to apply the tag to Rodriguez, but he chopped Arroyo’s arm knocking the ball free. Rodriguez initially was called safe before the call was overturned.

A-Rod explained his reasoning behind the chop on Barstool Sports’ podcast “Pardon My Take” on Monday.

“It was worth the try. How’s that?” he said. “I was trying to go for his glove, and Arroyo’s a very good athlete. He got off the mound very quickly. I was trying to go for his glove and the karate chop went a little too far and I got his forearm.”

We’re not really sure it was “worth the try.”

Derek Jeter was on first in a 4-2 game and would have moved to second had his teammate just been tagged out. Instead, Jeter was ordered back to first, Rodriguez was called out and Boston went on to win the game and ultimately the series in Game 7 to seal the most historic comeback in sports history.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images