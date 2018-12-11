Anthony Davis Gets Loud Ovation At TD Garden Before Celtics-Pelicans

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics often are among the teams mentioned in conversations about Anthony Davis one day changing teams, be it in a trade or free agency.

There’s a history at TD Garden of players linked to the Celtics getting somewhat loud ovations when they come as a visitor. Arguably the chief example is when Gordon Hayward came to Boston as a member of the Utah Jazz, with the loud response he got during intros irking then-Celtics Jae Crowder.

Such was the case for Davis, who got a a fairly decent greeting from the crowd when introduced ahead of Monday’s game between the Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.



Of course, the Celtics couldn’t acquire Davis this season without ridding themselves of Kyrie Irving due to the “Rose Rule,” but fans can still dream.

