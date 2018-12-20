Anthony Davis Reacts To LeBron James’ Comments About Potential Lakers Move

Anthony Davis is too busy trying to right his ship to think about his next career move.

The New Orleans Pelicans superstar reacted Wednesday night to flattering comments LeBron James made about him, telling ESPN’s Zach Lowe he’s not paying close attention to the NBA legend’s apparent recruiting pitch.

“I don’t really care,” Davis said. “Obviously, it’s cool to hear any high-caliber player say they want to play with me. But my job is to turn this team around. If we’re 15-17, that means I’m not doing my job.”

Davis, the NBA’s premier big man, is the subject of some of the NBA’s hottest rumors. He can become a free agent after the 2019-2020 season, and the Pelicans might trade him prior to that if he indicates he won’t re-sign with them on an expected super-max contract.

The Lakers reportedly are one of three teams to which Davis will accept a trade, joining the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks on his list of preferred destinations. James exclaimed Tuesday playing with Davis would be “amazing” perhaps in an effort to curry favor with the All-Star forward and push the Lakers to the top of Davis’ list.

Whatever James’ motivations were, it’s clear Davis isn’t dwelling on the idea of a move away from New Orleans, at least not yet.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images