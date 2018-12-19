Anthony Davis Rumors: Celtics Among Three Team’s On Star’s Trade List

Ready for another Anthony Davis rumor, Boston Celtics fans?

Of course you are.

During an appearance Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed,” NBA insider Chris Broussard reported that the Boston Celtics will join the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks on Davis’ trade list, should the New Orleans Pelicans star become available. Broussard’s report comes just a few days after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Boston has been “hawking” Davis for years.

Broussard, however, doesn’t believe the Celtics could beat out the Lakers in a potential arms race for the superstar forward.

Watch what he had to say in the video below:

"The Lakers are the favorite [to land AD]. Anthony Davis' list will be Lakers, Boston, NY Knicks. … Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Kyle Kuzma — that's what I would want if I were New Orleans. I like that better than Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown & Terry Rozier." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/laV0GPAvbs — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 19, 2018

Whether a package of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma really is better than one including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier is subject for debate. It’s also hard to envision the Celtics offering all three youngsters in a potential deal.

In any case, Boston’s interest in Davis appears to be very real. But if they want to trade for the 25-year-old, they’ll have to wait until the offseason.

