Anthony Davis Rumors: Celtics Have Been ‘Hawking’ Pelicans Star For Years

Another day, another Anthony Davis-to-the-Boston Celtics rumor.

The latest nugget comes from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who kinda-sorta knows what he’s talking about. According to NBA insider, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has been gearing up for a run at Davis for quite some time.

“Boston has been hawking Anthony Davis for years,” Wojnarowski said during the latest “Woj & Lowe” episode. “They always hoped that it would be, whether it’s the end of this season or the beginning of next before the trade deadline, that they would gather up all those assets, all those picks Danny Ainge has and young players, and they’d be the team to be able to get Anthony Davis.

“But now you have (the Los Angeles Lakers) and if they get shut out in free agency, they’re going to have to take all their young players to try to use them to get Anthony Davis.”

The Celtics, of course, will have some competition in striking a deal for Davis, should the New Orleans Pelicans elect to put “The Brow” on the trade block. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have their sights set on the Kentucky product, and the Philadelphia 76ers also are lurking in the background.

If the Celtics want to trade for Davis, however, they’ll have to wait until July 1, 2019 at the earliest.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images