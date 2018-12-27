Are Chris Hogan, Tom Brady Still On Same Page? ‘Absolutely,’ Wideout Insists

FOXBORO, Mass. — A key contributor in each of the last two seasons, Chris Hogan has been an invisible man in the New England Patriots’ offense for much of 2018.

Over New England’s last eight games, the veteran wide receiver has recorded just eight catches. He’s been targeted a mere 14 times during that span — fifth-most among Patriots pass-catchers — despite playing 346 offensive snaps. That averages out to one target for every 24.7 snaps.

In Sunday’s 24-12 win over the Buffalo Bills — the Patriots’ first game without the indefinitely suspended Josh Gordon — Hogan played 62 of 75 snaps and received exactly zero targets.

It was the first time since Hogan joined the Patriots in 2016 that he’d played in a game and not been thrown to. He appeared visibly frustrated during the second half, slamming his helmet down at one point and sitting apart from his fellow receivers during defensive series.

Hogan downplayed his sideline behavior after the game, insisting he was not frustrated with his lack of activity. Then, on Wednesday, he answered unequivocally when asked if the chemistry between himself and quarterback Tom Brady remains strong.

“Absolutely,” Hogan replied.

Hogan, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has been held without a catch in four of New England’s last seven games after catching at least one pass in 36 of his first 38 games in a Patriots uniform, including all six of his postseason contests.

Would he like to get the ball more often?

“I think you’re just being a competitor,” Hogan said. “You want to go out there and do what’s best for the team and help your team move the ball down the field, make plays and help them win football games. It’s all about opportunities in this league, and when you get the opportunities in this league, you just have to make the most of them.”

Hogan has had a few such opportunities in recent weeks. He was wide open in the end zone during a Week 14 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but Brady, who’s displayed some troublingly poor mechanics of late, overthrew him.

Early in the next week’s game, a busted coverage left Hogan without a Pittsburgh Steeler within 20 yards of him. Brady found him this time, resulting in an easy 68-yard touchdown — Hogan’s first score since he bagged two in a Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Against the Bills, though, he wasn’t targeted. Nor was fellow receiver Phillip Dorsett, whom many speculated would receive more attention from Brady with Gordon gone. Tight end Rob Gronkowski was held without a catch on three targets as the Patriots’ air attack again ran through Julian Edelman (10 targets, six catches, 70 yards, one touchdown), who’s been the team’s leading receiver in four of the last six games.

The Buffalo game featured one of the worst statistical performances of Brady’s career (13-of-24, 126 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions). New England was able to cruise to a comfortable win thanks to a historic rushing effort and strong showings by the defense and special teams, but the lack of a viable downfield passing game has fans understandably concerned with the playoffs set to begin next week.

Hogan, though, is confident Brady and his weapons will find their groove.

“Because of what we’ve done in the past, how hard we’ve worked on the passing game and obviously the guy who’s leading us with the ball,” Hogan said. “We have all the faith in the world in him.

“I have all the faith in the world in the guys that are in that locker room and on the field on Sundays or whatever it is. A lot of guys are capable of making a lot of plays in the passing game. And in our offense, whatever is required, I think everyone will step up to the challenge.”

