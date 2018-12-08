Army Vs. Navy Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

The college football regular season officially comes to an end Saturday when 9-2 Army takes on 3-9 Navy in one of the game’s most storied rivalries.
With a win, the Knights would capture the Commander-In-Chief’s trophy for the third consecutive season and clinch the third 10-win season in school history. Meanwhile, the Midshipmen only can hope to end their disappointing season on a high note by beating their rival.
The 119th meeting between these two clubs is sure to be one you won’t want to miss.
Here’s how you can watch Army vs. Navy online:
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: CBSSports.com
