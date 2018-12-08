Aron Baynes Injury: Brad Stevens Shares Encouraging Update On Celtics Center

It appears the Boston Celtics have dodged a serious injury yet again.

Just as Boston welcomed Jaylen Brown back to the fold Thursday night, Aron Baynes was lost for the matchup with the New York Knicks after going down with an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Head coach Brad Stevens didn’t offer much of an update after the win over New York, but he did note the big man maintains the mindset that he can play through anything. While Baynes will be out of action Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls, it looks like the Celtics won’t be without the veteran center for much longer.

Stevens on Baynes: “He’s progressed really well, he did a lot yesterday, but just not quite ready to play.” #NEBHInjuryReport — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 8, 2018

While the Celtics arguably are the deepest team in the NBA, the bulk of their depth is made up of guards and swingmen, making Baynes’ presence all the more critical. Today’s NBA tends to play smaller, but Baynes’ interior defense has been a major plus since his arrival in Boston.

The C’s can stretch their win streak to five with a victory over the Bulls at United Center.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports