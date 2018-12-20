Celtics’ Aron Baynes Suffered Broken Left Hand Vs. Suns, Out Indefinitely

BOSTON — UPDATE: 8:30 p.m. ET: Aron Baynes will be out of the Celtics’ lineup for some time.

#NEBHInjuryReport Aron Baynes has been diagnosed with a left fourth metacarpal fracture and is out indefinitely. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 20, 2018

Baynes has been a critical player for Boston this season on both offense and defense.

ORIGINAL STORY: The injury bug has not been kind to the Boston Celtics, and the trend continued Wednesday night.

Aron Baynes left the game just two minutes into the first quarter at TD Garden against the Phoenix Suns after throwing down a perfect pass from Kyrie Irving. He visibly was in pain after the play and headed to the locker room with the Celtics’ trainer.

Boston issued an update before the conclusion of the opening 12 minutes:

#NEBHInjuryReport Aron Baynes suffered a left hand injury and will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 20, 2018

It’s certainly a blow to the Celtics who already are without Marcus Morris (knee) and Al Horford (knee).

Robert Williams III replaced Baynes with 9:56 left in the first.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images