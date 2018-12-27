As Bruins’ Health Has Improved, So Has Their Performance On The Ice

The Boston Bruins simply have been ravaged by injuries this season, but they are on the mend.

And as they’ve gotten healthier, their performance on the ice has improved.

Although the B’s fell to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday just before the brief Christmas break, they had won their previous three games and were playing some of their best hockey of the season. And with Zdeno Chara, Kevan Miller and Jake DeBrusk all nearing possible returns as well, we may soon see the B’s take an even bigger step forward.

For Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley’s take on the Bruins, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.