Auburn Vs. Purdue Live Stream: Watch Music City Bowl Online

The bowl games just keep on coming and Friday’s slate might be the best of the pre-New Years Six bowls.
Friday’s action will begin when the Purdue Boilermakers battle the Auburn Tigers in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn.
These two teams had polar opposite seasons and that could be reflected in the amount of effort we see on the field Friday. Purdue opened its season 0-3 before winning six of its nine games, including a win over Ohio State, to become bowl eligible. The Boilermakers also were able to keep head coach Jeff Brohm from leaving to coach his alma mater, Louisville, so expect the Black and Gold to be fired up.
Auburn, on the other hand, started the season ranked in the top 10, but fell out of the rankings by mid-November en route to a 7-5 campaign that landed them in the Music City Bowl.
Here’s how you can watch Purdue vs. Auburn online:
When: Friday, Dec. 28, at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: WatchESPN
