Baker Mayfield’s RV For Browns QBs On Sale; ‘Hard Knocks’ Made Vehicle Famous

You probably never will be able to pass like Baker Mayfield, but you have the chance to ride like him.

The RV the Cleveland Browns quarterback rented last summer during training camp now is on sale, owners Neff Bros. RV posted on its website. Mayfield rented the 2019 luxury Class “A” Forest River Georgetown 377XL motor home and parked it at the Browns’ training-camp facility as a “top secret clubhouse” exclusively for he and fellow quarterbacks like Tyrod Taylor to use.

Mayfield’s RV for QBs was one of the highlights of the “Hard Knocks” 2018, which featured the Browns. Mayfield relaxed the QB-only RV rule on Episode 3 and allowed country music star Brad Paisely into the vehicle.

Prospective buyers likely will have to shell out at least $195,000 for the motor home. The price will rise if the buyer wants to keep Mayfield’s signature on the refrigerator and receive the original RV rental contract the rookie sensation signed.

After beginning the season as the Browns’ backup quarterback behind Taylor, Mayfield entered the action in Week 3 and never looked back. He has a 6-6 record as a starter and has thrown for 3349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images