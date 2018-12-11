Barcelona Vs Tottenham Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Tottenham must be hoping Barcelona won’t run at full throttle.

The teams will face off Wednesday at Nou Camp on Gameday six of the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona already has clinched first place in Group B, while Tottenham must match Inter Milan’s result against PSV (the games take place simultaneously) in order to qualify for the Round of 16.

Barcelona beat Tottenham 4-2 on Oct. 3 in the teams’ first meeting of the season. The stakes will be higher and the task more difficult for Tottenham this time around.

Tottenham will be without the injured Victor Wanyama, Erik Lamela, Davinson Sanchez, Mousa Dembele for this crunch clash. However, with superstar striker Harry Kane in the fold, anything is possible for the London-based Premier League club.

Here’s how to watch Barcelona versus Tottenham online.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images