BC Athletic Director Makes Great Offer To Fans After Canceled Bowl Game

Hundreds of Boston College fans got a raw deal Wednesday afternoon, but the school’s athletic director is doing his best to make it up to them.
The First Responders Bowl was canceled due to inclement weather with the BC Eagles holding a 7-0 lead over the Boise State Broncos midway through the first quarter at the Cotton Bowl. The game will not be resumed or made up, meaning fans of both teams wasted considerable time and money traveling all the way Dallas during Christmas vacation.
Eagles fans got some good news before flying home, however, as Martin Jarmond, Boston College’s William V. Campbell Director of Athletics, revealed a plan to make things right.
Check out this offer:
Hey, it’s (much) better than nothing.
The cancellation marked an unceremonious end to an otherwise strong season for the Eagles. BC finished a respectable 7-5, and even spent multiple weeks in the Top 25, leading to “College Gameday’s” first visit to Chestnut Hill in nearly a decade.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images
