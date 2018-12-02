Bears Vs. Giants Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

The Chicago Bears have control of the NFC North, and they can tighten their grip Sunday.

The Bears will roll into the Meadowlands for a tilt with the lowly New York Giants. At 8-3, the Bears lead the 6-4-1 Minnesota Vikings for the top spot in the division, and have won their last five games.

The Giants are 3-8 and looking toward next season.

Here’s how and when to watch Bears vs. Giants:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

