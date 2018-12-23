NFL

Bengals Vs. Browns Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

by on Sun, Dec 23, 2018 at 10:51AM

Nothing like a late-December game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Just kidding — duh.

The Browns will host the Bengals on Sunday in matchup of AFC North teams who have nothing to play for. That said, the winner of this game will have the inside track on finishing third in the division — so there’s that.

Here’s how and when to watch Bengals vs. Browns:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

