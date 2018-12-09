Bengals Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in a game that really only matters for one team.

The 9-3 Chargers are looking to stay in contention for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, while the 5-7 Bengals are, well, right where they usually are.

Will Cincinnati be able to pull off the upset? Probably not, but never say never.

Here’s how and when to watch Bengals vs. Chargers:

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

