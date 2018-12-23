Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins look to remain hot and win their fourth straight game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night at PNC Arena.

Boston is coming off a 5-2 shellacking of the Nashville Predators on Saturday, while Carolina has lost three of its last four and is hoping to halt a two-game losing streak.

Tuukka Rask will be between the pipes for the B’s after Jaroslav Halak manned the net the previous three games, winning each contest. Rask will look to have a bounce-back start after giving up three goals in Boston’s loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 16.

The Hurricanes will be sporting their Hartford Whalers jersey’s for the contest. It’s the first of two games the team will wear them.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Sunday’s Bruins-Hurricanes game:

BOSTON BRUINS (20-12-4)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom — David Krejci — David Pastrnak

Ryan Donato — Colby Cave — David Backes

Chris Wagner — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

John Moore — Steven Kampfer

Tuukka Rask

CAROLINA HURRICANES (14-15-5)

Jordan Martinook — Sebastian Aho — Teuvo Teravainen

Micheal Ferland — Jordan Staal — Brock McGinn

Andrei Svechnikov — Lucas Wallmark — Justin Williams

Warren Foegele — Clark Bishop — Phil Di Giuseppe

Jaccob Slavin — Brett Pesce

Calvin De Haan — Justin Faulk

Trevor Van Riemsdyk — Dougie Hamilton

Peter Mrazek

