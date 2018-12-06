Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lines, Pairings

The Bruins have come face-to-face with a runaway train at a pretty bad time.

Boston, which has lost three of its last four games, is in Tampa on Thursday for a tilt with the Lightning, who sit atop the NHL with 43 points.

After an abysmal showing Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy shook up the lineup during Wednesday’s practice, and is expected to roll with those changes against the Bolts.

Joakim Nordstrom will move up to the second line — which was a move that worked out well earlier in the season. Sean Kuraly and David Backes will hop up to the third trio alongside Danton Heninen, while Ryan Donato, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Noel Acciari will occupy the fourth line. Chris Wagner will be a healthy scratch.

Torey Krug will join Brandon Carlo on the first defensive pairing, with Steven Kampfer getting an opportunity on the second duo to the right of John Moore. Jeremy Lauzon will be skate alongside Matt Grzelcyk on the third group.

Charlie McAvoy was activated from injured reserve Thursday, which means Connor Clifton now is back down in Providence. It is highly unlikely McAvoy will play Thursday.

Tuukka Rask will start in goal for the Bruins, while Louis Domingue is expected to go for Tampa.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Thursday night’s Bruins-Lightning game.

BOSTON BRUINS (14-9-4)

Brad Marchand — Colby Cave — David Pastrnak

Joakim Nordstrom — David Krejci — Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen — Sean Kuraly — David Backes

Ryan Donato — Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson — Noel Acciari

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

John Moore — Steven Kampfer

Jeremy Lauzon — Matt Grzelcyk

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (21-7-1)

Ondrej Palat — Steven Stamkos — Yanni Gourde

Tyler Johnson — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn — Anthony Cirelli — J.T. Miller

Mathieu Joseph — Cedric Paquette — Ryan Callahan

Victor Hedman — Dan Girardi

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Braydon Coburn — Mikhail Sergachev

Louis Domingue

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images