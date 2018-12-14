Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins will try to extend their win streak to four Friday night when they visit Pittsburgh for a date with the Penguins.

Jaroslav Halak will get the start in between the pipes for the B’s at PPG Paints Arena after sitting the last two games. Halak’s last start in net was a successful one, as he earned his ninth win of the season with a 29-save performance against the high-powered Toronto Maple Leafs.

Noel Acciari will be back in Boston’s lineup after missing Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes. Acciari will center the fourth line, while Gemel Smith will be scratched for the first time since being acquired by the Bruins on Dec. 6.

Here are the projected lineups and defensive pairings for Friday’s Bruins-Penguins game:

BOSTON BRUINS (17-10-4)

Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Joakim Nordstrom–Colby Cave–David Backes

Ryan Donato–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–Danton Heinen

Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari–Chris Wagner

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

John Moore–Steven Kampfer

Jaroslav Halak

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (13-11-6)

Tanner Pearson–Sidney Crosby–Jake Guentzel

Zach Aston-Reese–Evgeni Malkin–Phil Kessel

Riley Sheahan–Derick Brassard–Bryan Rust

Derek Grant–Matt Cullen–Garrett Wilson

Brian Dumoulin–Kris Letang

Olli Maatta–Jamie Oleksiak

Marcus Pettersson–Jack Johnson

Casey DeSmith

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports