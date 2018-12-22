Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Predators Lines, Pairings

by on Sat, Dec 22, 2018 at 12:08PM

Patrice Bergeron is back.

The Boston Bruins center will make his highly anticipated return Saturday afternoon when the Boston Bruins host the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. The star center has missed 16 games since suffering a rib/collarbone injury Nov. 16 against the Dallas Stars.

The Bruins largely have weathered the storm in Bergeron’s absence, going 9-6-1, including 5-2-0 in their past seven games. But Boston will have its work cutout for it Saturday afternoon, as the Predators, despite losing their last three games and being 0-7-2 in their last nine road games, remain one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Tuukka Rask is expected to start in net opposite Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne.

Here are the projected lines and pairing for Bruins vs. Predators:

BOSTON BRUINS (19-12-4)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom — David Krejci — David Pastrnak
Sean Kuraly — Colby Cave — David Backes
Ryan Donato — Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson — Chris Wagner

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
John Moore — Steven Kampfer

Tuukka Rask

Nashville Predators (22-12-2)
Ryan Hartman — Ryan Johansen — Kevin Fiala
Calle Jarnkrok — Kyle Turris — Craig Smith
Miikka Salomaki — Nick Bonino — Austin Watson
Zac Rinaldo — Frederick Gaudreau — Rocco Grimaldi

Roman Josi — Ryan Ellis
Dan Hamhuis — Mattias Ekholm
Matt Irwin — Yannick Weber

Pekka Rinne

