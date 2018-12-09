Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins are rolling into Ottawa with some momentum on their side.

After ending their three-game losing skid with a 6-3 thumping of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, the B’s will take on the Senators — who sit in seventh in the Atlantic Division — at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.

Charlie McAvoy took a nasty hit from Zach Hyman (which the league reportedly is considering suspending Hyman for) in the win over the Leafs, but Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said the young defenseman is fine and ready to go Sunday. McAvoy was playing in his second game back from an extended absence due to a concussion when he took the hit.

The Bruins will go with the same lineup as Saturday, save for Tuukka Rask getting the nod in net. Cassidy shook the lines up a bit between Thursday and Saturday’s games, and the changes appeared to work out for the best.

Mike McKenna is expected to man the pipes for Ottawa.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Sunday night’s Bruins-Senators game.

BOSTON BRUINS (15-10-4)

Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen–Colby Cave–David Backes

Ryan Donato–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–Joakim Nordstrom

Gemel Smith–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

John Moore–Steven Kampfer

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (13-14-3)

Brady Tkachuk — Colin White — Mark Stone

Mikkel Boedker — Chris Tierney — Drake Batherson

Ryan Dzingel — Zack Smith — Magnus Paajarvi

Max McCormick — Nick Paul — Tom Pyatt

Thomas Chabot — Justin Falk

Maxime Lajoie — Cody Ceci

Ben Harpur — Erik Burgdoerfer

Louis Domingue

