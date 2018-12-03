Bill Belichick Buries Hatchet With Adam Thielen, Praises Vikings WR

It was the “F-bomb” heard around the world.

During the New England Patriots’ 24-10 win over the Vikings on Sunday, Minnesota receiver Adam Thielen took exception to Patrick Chung going down with an injury, presumably to give Bill Belichick an extra moment to decide if he would challenge the spot of the ball after a 4th-and-1 play.

With Thielen mouthing off toward Belichick, the Pats head coach told the star wideout to “shut the f— up” and “sit the f—” down.”

And while Belichick was mum about the ordeal after the game, he tried putting things behind him officially Monday afternoon. During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” Belichick expressed tremendous respect for Thielen.

“I have a lot of respect for Thielen,” Belichick said, via WEEI.com. “He’s a great player. I don’t even really remember what happened. He’s a great player and it was around that fourth down call. I have a lot of respect for him and the way he plays the game and what he’s accomplished.”

The outburst was a semi-iconic moment for the other-wise straight-faced coach, but it sounds like we won’t have any more takes on the matter directly from the sources.

