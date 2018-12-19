Bill Belichick Downplays Impact Of Home-Field Advantage With One-Liner

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are a completely different team away from Gillette Stadium this season.

The Patriots are 6-0 at home and just 3-5 on the road. They’ve beaten some of the NFL’s best — like the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs — at Gillette Stadium, and have lost to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions on the road.

The Patriots also will likely have to play away from Gillette Stadium this postseason unless luck falls their way over the next two weeks and into the playoffs.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked, in general, why he believes playing at home creates such an advantage in the NFL.

“Yeah, I think playing well creates an advantage,” Belichick said.

Hard to argue with that.

