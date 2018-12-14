Bill Belichick Finds Christmas Comes At ‘Inconvenient Time’ Of Year

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick delivered perhaps his best line of the year Friday morning after walking into the Gillette Stadium media workroom with a smile on his face.

And no, it wasn’t Grinch-like.

Belichick entered a sparsely attended news conference, and began with, “Everybody out doing their shopping?”

Belichick said he was behind in his own gift-buying because “Christmas comes at an inconvenient time right in the middle of football season.”

So true.

The Patriots head coach said he’d use Amazon.com “If I could figure that out.”

With just 11 days before Christmas, someone needs to tell Belichick he doesn’t need to log on to “Instachat” or “Snapface” to shop Amazon Prime.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images