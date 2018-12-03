Bill Belichick Has Perfect Reaction To Tom Brady Reaching Rushing Milestone

FOXBORO, MASS. — There are people who care about Tom Brady reaching 1,000 career rushing yards, but Bill Belichick is not one of them.

Brady finally finished his quest for the milestone Sunday night during the New England Patriots’ 24-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots quarterback actually could have gone back under 1,000 yards at the end of the game, but wisely kneeled forward to preserve his place in NFL “history” — for now.

“Hopefully I don’t go backwards next week,” Brady said after the game. “So, yeah it was good to get the win, you know? That’s what I’m most excited about.”

Ultimately, Brady doesn’t seem overly excited about reaching 1,000 rushing yards.

“I’m not going to save the ball,” he said. “I don’t know where it went. But yeah, just played a lot of football and obviously I’m not a scrambler, but hopefully I can make a couple plays running for it.”

And then there’s Belichick.

When asked for his thoughts on his 41-year-old quarterback reaching the milestone, the Pats head coach answered as only he could.

“Yeah, that’s really important to us,” he said, dripping with sarcasm. “It’s great.”

Meanwhile… Here was Coach Belichick on #TB1K 😂 pic.twitter.com/PU0I4r2QHu — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) December 3, 2018

Belichick was similarly lighthearted when discussing his heated run-in with Vikings receiver Adam Thielen. We still can’t figure what Thielen really thinks of the entire situation, though.

The Patriots now sit at 9-3 through 12 games, good for first in the AFC East and second overall in the AFC. They’ll hit the road next week for a pivotal matchup with the 6-6 Miami Dolphins.

Let’s all hope that Brady doesn’t lose any rushing yards, as it’s clear everyone is tired of this story.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images