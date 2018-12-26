Bill Belichick Not Concerned About Rob Gronkowski’s Season With Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rob Gronkowski’s numbers this season may not be as eye-popping as they have been in years past, but Bill Belichick isn’t worried about what shows up in the stat sheet.

The New England Patriots tight end has missed four games this season due to injury and has just 45 receptions with three touchdowns. Gronkowski’s TD count significantly has dropped over his nine years in New England, and he hasn’t had a double-digit season since 2010.

But you won’t catch the head coach stressing over the numbers even though the tight end’s numbers aren’t what they used to be and hasn’t put up anything that jumps out at someone.

“What shows up for us on the stat sheet is wins and losses,” Belichick said Wednesday during his press conference when asked about Gronkowski’s impact. “… Rob’s a great team player.”

Gronkowski has been listed periodically on the injury report, with the most recent just last week. He did play against the Buffalo Bills when he was targeted three times but did not have a catch in the 24-12 win at Gillette Stadium.

The tight end and Co. look to clinch a first-round bye at home Sunday afternoon with the regular-season finale against the New York Jets.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images