Bills’ Jerry Hughes Flips Out At Referee Near Locker Room After Loss To Dolphins

The Buffalo Bulls suffered a narrow loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but it appears it was more than just the defeat that had Jerry Hughes fired up.

After the loss, the defensive end reportedly tried confronting an official near the locker rooms, screaming that said referee had called him “a bitch” while they were on the field.

Hughes was incensed. John Miller, deactivated today, chased after Hughes to pull him away. — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) December 2, 2018

There was no doubt Hughes would be steered into the Bills locker room. Went straight for the officiating crew and started yelling in their faces. — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) December 2, 2018

Jon Scott of Spectrum News Buffalo captured the ordeal on video, and it’s quite a sight.

We’ll have to see what (if any) explanations we get from both sides about the incident.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images