Bills Vs. Patriots Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

The Patriots don’t have a lot of wiggle room if they want a first-round bye.

New England long has avoided playing on Wild Card weekend, but they need to win each of their next two games and hope the Houston Texans slip up at some point if they want the extra week off again.

Their first task in accomplishing that will be against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills won’t be making a return to the postseason, but they aren’t completely void of talent, so they could give the Patriots some trouble.

Here’s how and when to watch Bills vs. Patriots:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images