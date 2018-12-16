Blackhawks Mascot Gets Attacked, Promptly Body-Slams Knucklehead Fan

Fair warning to all hockey fans: Do not mess with Tommy Hawk.

The Chicago Blackhawks mascot was attacked by a fan on the United Center concourse Friday night after Chicago’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets, authorities told the Chicago Sun-Times. According to Chicago police, a “male was performing as a team mascot” when another man punched him in the face and put him in a headlock.

Video from the scene, however, might tell a different story.

Take a look:

Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk was attacked at the United Center by a fan, @madkenney reports. https://t.co/SxfFKvmeXd pic.twitter.com/ljlYDrmb4T — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) December 16, 2018

We don’t doubt that Tommy Hawk was attacked, but he sure didn’t do much to defuse the situation. In any case, a Blackhawks spokesman said team officials were aware of the incident and looking into it Saturday, according to the Sun-Times.

No one was in custody as of Saturday, per the Sun-Times.

In a day and age when hockey players are dropping the gloves less and less, at least we can count on mascots to muck things up a bit.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images