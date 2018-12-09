What Senators Will Be Missing From Matt Duchene, Bobby Ryan Vs. Bruins

The Ottawa Senators will look to win the fourth game in their last six tries Sunday against the Boston Bruins and will need to do so without two of their offensive stars.

Both Bobby Ryan and Matt Duchene know how to find the back of the net, combining for 18 goals and 34 assists through 29 games this season, but both players currently are on injured reserve while they battle concussions.

