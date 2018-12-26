Boston College Vs. Boise State Live Stream: Watch First Responder Bowl Live

Bowl season is in full swing.
Boston College and No. 25 Boise State kick off a three-game slate of college football Wednesday with the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, formerly known as the Heart of Dallas Bowl, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
The Eagles finished the season on a three-game losing streak after winning seven of its first nine games. Boston College is paced by dual-threat sophomore quarterback Anthony Brown and sophomore running back AJ Dillon, who ran for 1,108 yards and 10 touchdowns. Boise State lost the Mountain West title after a 19-16 overtime loss to Fresno State. The Broncos ranked 14th in total offense and quarterback Brett Rypien threw for 3,705 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Here’s how to watch Boston College vs. Boise State online:
When: Wednesday, Dec. 26, 1:30 p.m. ET
Where: WatchESPN
