Boston Uprising Players Talk Overwatch League, Favorite Video Games

The Boston Uprising haven’t worked their way into the fabric of city’s sports scene quite yet — but their time is coming.

The Robert Kraft-owned Overwatch League team is gearing up for its second season. Following a successful inaugural campaign, the Uprising — and the league as a whole — are looking to further cement esports as the sport of the future.

Uprising players Kristian “Kellex” Keller and Jeffrey “Blase” Tsang recently dropped by NESN.com’s Studio D to talk “Overwatch,” life as professional gamers and gaming in general.

To watch their interview with NESN.com’s Dakota Randall, check out the video above.