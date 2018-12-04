Brad Marchand Has Hilarious Reason For Enjoying Timing Of Florida Road Trip

December is about the time it starts getting bitter cold in New England, and Brad Marchand is happy to be getting away from the region for a little bit.

The Boston Bruins are on a two-game Florida road trip this week, with a matchup against the Panthers on Tuesday and Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

When a team — especially one from a colder part of the country — goes down to Florida, it is not uncommon for them to do whatever they can to take in the warm weather while they have the opportunity. And when asked about the timing of the trip to the Sunshine State, Marchand expressed great excitement.

Brad Marchand on the timing of the Florida road trip in early December: "I can work on my bronze. It was starting to fall away a little bit." — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) December 4, 2018

Yeah, can’t really do that in Boston right now.

Fortunately for him, this isn’t the only two-game swing the B’s have in Florida. They’ll be back there in late March, another time of year where it can be a little brisk up north.

