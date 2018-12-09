Brad Marchand Ties Game With Power Play Goal For Bruins Vs. Senators

The Boston Bruins found themselves in an early 1-0 hole to the Ottawa Senators in the first period Sunday, but were able to capitalize on the power play the following period at TD Garden.

The top unit continued to be a force on the ice even in the absence of Patrice Bergeron, and thanks to creating some 2-on-1’s and having some solid puck movement were able to tie the game thanks to a Brad Marchand snipe.

To see the goal and hear a breakdown from NESN’s Andy Brickley, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images