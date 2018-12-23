Brad Stevens Drops Seinfeld Reference, Compares Team Meetings To Festivus

The Boston Celtics haven’t exactly been the team many thought they would be, and it seems things came to a bit of a head Friday.
After a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in which the Celtics thoroughly were outplayed, there was a lengthy delay in opening up the locker room to the media. The cause for the delay was a “much-needed” team meeting.
It didn’t stop Friday, either. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens indicated the team had another 90-minute sit-down to try and get on the same page.
So what happens in those meetings? Stevens found it best to describe them using a topical Seinfeld reference.
Happy Festivus!
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP