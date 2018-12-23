Brad Stevens Drops Seinfeld Reference, Compares Team Meetings To Festivus

The Boston Celtics haven’t exactly been the team many thought they would be, and it seems things came to a bit of a head Friday.

After a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in which the Celtics thoroughly were outplayed, there was a lengthy delay in opening up the locker room to the media. The cause for the delay was a “much-needed” team meeting.

It didn’t stop Friday, either. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens indicated the team had another 90-minute sit-down to try and get on the same page.

So what happens in those meetings? Stevens found it best to describe them using a topical Seinfeld reference.

Stevens with a rare Seinfeld reference re: team meeting: "I always say that a lot of those meetings start off like Festivus, then they end with like hugs, right? So it’s just like any other family meeting. That’s where we were. We never got to the feats of strength." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) December 23, 2018

Happy Festivus!

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images