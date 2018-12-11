Brad Stevens Pleased With Jaylen Brown’s Fourth-Quarter Turnaround Vs. Pelicans

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown continued his offensive surge from the bench Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, but much of it came in the fourth quarter.

Brown finished with 19 points as the Boston Celtics took down the Pelicans 113-100, but struggled with foul trouble.

The 22-year-old registered his fifth foul of the game with 19.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Due to Boston’s lack of healthy bodies, Brown didn’t sit out for long, reentering the game with 8:41 left in the fourth.

The foul trouble didn’t hinder Brown’s aggressiveness in the offensive end, as he scored 11 of his 19 points before being relieved of duty with 1:44 remaining and Boston up by 15.

Head coach Brad Stevens was pleased with Brown’s fourth-quarter effort.

“I think he’s a guy who can go on runs,” Stevens said. “I think he was excited to play better and so when he got back in, he went nuts there for a little bit and separated the game for us.”

With the slew of health issues on the team, the Celtics surely are hopeful he can keep his hot streak going and continue to provide an offensive spark off the bench.

