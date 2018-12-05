Brandon Carlo Looking To Keep Things Simple Upon Return From Injury

The Boston Bruins’ blue line currently is depleted with injuries, but they received a big boost at the turn of the month.

Brandon Carlo returned to the Bruins’ lineup Saturday after missing the bulk of November with an upper body injury. While the B’s ultimately fell to the Detroit Red Wings, but head coach Bruce Cassidy noted how “smooth” the young blueliner looked in his return.

Speaking with NESN’s Alex Kraemer prior to Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers, Carlo expressed his desire to keep things simple on the ice and simply make the play that’s right in front of him.

To hear from Carlo, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

