Brock Holt, Alex Cora Describe Favorite Moments From World Series Run

The 2018 Boston Red Sox produced many memorable moments during their World Series run.

Boston’s road to its ninth World Series championship in team history was anything but boring and featured many firsts. There were many great moments, from Brock Holt hitting the first cycle in postseason history, to Nathan Eovaldi’s legendary six-inning relief appearance in Game 3 of the World Series and many more.

Boston manager Alex Cora and Holt discussed their favorite moments from the glorious run before the airing of the MLB-produced “2018 World Series: Damage Done” documentary on Monday.

