NFL

Broncos Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online

by on Sun, Dec 9, 2018 at 2:00PM

Who doesn’t love a game between west coast NFL teams that are going nowhere?

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Denver Broncos at Levi’s Stadium. The 2-10 Niners are looking to salvage what’s left of a season that when down the toilet as soon as Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL.

The 6-6 Broncos, meanwhile, actually have a shot at an AFC wild-card spot, but let’s be real: They’re not going to make it.

Here’s how and when to watch Broncos vs. 49ers:

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, at 4:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties