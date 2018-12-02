Browns Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

It’ll be an battle of exciting, young quarterbacks at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns will pay a visit to Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans in what promises to be an exciting affair.

Though it is a tall task, the Browns still can make a push for a wild card spot, as they sit at 4-6-1. The Texans, meanwhile, own the top spot in the AFC North with an 8-3 record, but they don’t have much room for error, as the Indianapolis Colts trail them by just two games in the standings.

Here’s how and when to watch Browns vs. Texans:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports