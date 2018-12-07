Bruce Cassidy Believes Bruins ‘Beat Themselves’ In Loss To Lightning

The effort was there for the Boston Bruins on Thursday, but the result wasn’t.

Despite controlling play for a good chunk of their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins ultimately fell 3-2 to their Atlantic Division rival at Amalie Arena.

After the game, Bruce Cassidy lamented his team’s “self-destruction” in the third period, noting good teams “don’t do that.” The game was deadlocked at 1-1 entering the frame before the Lightning netted two unanswered goals, one of which shorthanded.

To here Cassidy’s full postgame interview, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports