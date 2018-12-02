Bruce Cassidy Gives Ryan Donato Credit After Bruins’ Loss To Red Wings

Ryan Donato continued to make the most of his call up to the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

The forward recently was recalled from the Providence Bruins due to the slew of injuries Boston is faced with, and he’s made an impact in his last two games. Donato scored in the third period of the Bruins’ 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden, his second in as many games.

After the contest, head coach Bruce Cassidy praised Donato, saying he worked hard to create some offense despite losing a puck battle. To hear all of Cassidy’s postgame comments to NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images