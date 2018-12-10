Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Happy To Finally Be On Winning End Of Overtime Game

The Boston Bruins have struggled in overtime this season, but their luck since has changed as they have won their last three games that went into the extra period.

The latest victory came Sunday against the Ottawa Senators, as Torey Krug scored the game-winner for the Black and Gold. After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy said it was nice to be on the team that wins in OT, adding that he thought his team played the game “the right way.”

