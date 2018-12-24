Bruce Cassidy Laments Gifted Goals, Mental Mistakes In Loss To Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins delivered an uncharacteristically mentally unsound performance Sunday night.

In a 5-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the B’s displayed poor passing, stickwork and defense, among other things, and it resulted in the unfavorable result.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed what led to their downfall, namely mental mistakes that led to gifted goals. To hear what he had to say to NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images